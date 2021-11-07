Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,069,000 after buying an additional 72,252 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,897,000 after purchasing an additional 88,439 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Welltower by 90,031.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 77,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Welltower by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.