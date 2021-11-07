Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in NIO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.39.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 2.46. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.