Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LDEM opened at $62.08 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $63.23.

