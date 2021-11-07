Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $156.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.39 and its 200 day moving average is $161.66. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

