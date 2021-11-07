Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $113.79 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

