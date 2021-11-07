Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $2,573,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,281,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $721,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108,224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 100,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,156,000 after buying an additional 100,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,308,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

NYSE UNP opened at $238.83 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $189.04 and a 1-year high of $243.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.26 and a 200-day moving average of $220.44. The firm has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

