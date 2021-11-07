Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 34.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Futu by 258.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Futu by 52.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Futu by 145.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Futu in the first quarter worth about $16,527,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average is $115.53. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

