Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 42.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 27.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $339.89 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.36 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

