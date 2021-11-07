Roblox (RBLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.



Shares of RBLX stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $961,291.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 625,267 shares of company stock valued at $51,535,343 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roblox stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.63% of Roblox worth $1,686,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

