Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $13.03 million and $778,274.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00051309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00258754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00101513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

RVF is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

