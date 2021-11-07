RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 1.5%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 15.40 and last traded at 15.51. 2,010,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,127,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.74.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 14.19.
RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
