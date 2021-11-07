Rodney Hershberger Sells 1,100 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $24,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

