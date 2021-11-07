Roth Capital Cuts G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target to $54.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.43.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.16. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $744,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.