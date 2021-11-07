Router Protocol Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $24.73 million and $1.24 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00005423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

