Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $180.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.05.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US stock opened at $122.67 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $114.69 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.