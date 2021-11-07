Royal Bank of Canada Buys 116,740 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,740 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Ventas worth $25,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 30.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $53.98 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

