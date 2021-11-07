Royal Bank of Canada Buys 138,185 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,602,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $23,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

