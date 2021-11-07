Royal Bank of Canada Buys 64,648 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $23,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 544.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 47,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,777. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $135.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.10 and a 200 day moving average of $157.31. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 142.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

