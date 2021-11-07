Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 513,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $24,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 285,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 232,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $9,784,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 63.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 141,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,049,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

NYSE CHCT opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 205.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.