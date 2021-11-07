Royal Bank of Canada Has $24.77 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Eastman Chemical worth $24,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMN opened at $111.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average is $113.89. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $84.74 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

