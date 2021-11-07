Royal Bank of Canada Increases Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Price Target to $15.00

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $10.54 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHW. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 106,167 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 201,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.