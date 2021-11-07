Royal Bank of Canada Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$25.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on POU. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.18.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$23.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$23.63.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,846.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.