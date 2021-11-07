Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 25,580 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,054 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $25,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.69. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $139.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,375 shares of company stock valued at $11,609,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CFR. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.