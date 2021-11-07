Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOSS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($68.59) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.94 ($69.34).

ETR BOSS opened at €54.44 ($64.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a 1 year high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -1,432.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of €51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.18.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

