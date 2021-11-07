Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOSS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($68.59) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.94 ($69.34).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR BOSS opened at €54.44 ($64.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a 1 year high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -1,432.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of €51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.18.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.