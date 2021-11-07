Royal Bank of Canada Trims Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Target Price to $183.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.29.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT stock opened at $184.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $137.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.