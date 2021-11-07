Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$140.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

RY stock traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$132.07. 2,911,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,758. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$96.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$126.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.2099994 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total transaction of C$69,558.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total transaction of C$708,900.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$782,294.76. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,844.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

