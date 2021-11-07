Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.38. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 220.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

