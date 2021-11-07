Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to C$41.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of RUSMF opened at $28.86 on Friday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $29.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

