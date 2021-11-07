saffron.finance (SFI) Price Hits $517.46 on Top Exchanges

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, saffron.finance has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $47.25 million and $591,723.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $517.46 or 0.00796319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00050442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.03 or 0.00240116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00100459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011470 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

SFI is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,306 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

