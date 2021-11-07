Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Million

Brokerages expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report sales of $1.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 million to $7.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.14 million, with estimates ranging from $6.44 million to $229.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAGE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Shares of SAGE opened at $45.14 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $11,377,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 51,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

