Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,570 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.0% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 25,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 131.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after buying an additional 49,663 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,361,132 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $415,016,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.0% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 82,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $175.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $124.61 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $319.14 billion, a PE ratio of 287.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.07 and its 200 day moving average is $177.12.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

