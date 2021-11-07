Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 80 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $222.69 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $182.14 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.43.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

