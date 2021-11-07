Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 9,013 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.1% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,903 shares of company stock valued at $24,071,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

