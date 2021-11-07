Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $484.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

