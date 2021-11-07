Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $238.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $167.34 and a 1-year high of $240.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.13 and a 200-day moving average of $223.44.

