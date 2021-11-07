Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,061 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

