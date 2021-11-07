Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.10% of Sonoco Products worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SON. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.35.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SON. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

