Samsara BioCapital LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Samsara BioCapital LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at about $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after acquiring an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $73,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

BioNTech stock opened at $216.64 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 38.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

