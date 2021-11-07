Samsara BioCapital LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Samsara BioCapital LLC lowered its stake in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 711,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,586 shares during the period. Viracta Therapeutics makes up 1.0% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings in Viracta Therapeutics were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,348,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $6.02 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.