Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,811 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 977,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,433,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,895 in the last 90 days.

Shares of SANA stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SANA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

