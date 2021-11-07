Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $940.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 3.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $6,206,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 188.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after buying an additional 156,805 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $188.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.80. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

