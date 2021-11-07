SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $370.60.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.21. 432,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,867. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 130.88 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.69.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,952 shares of company stock worth $89,696,655. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

