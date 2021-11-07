Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 987 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 111.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 68.7% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 108,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,074,000 after purchasing an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,624 shares of company stock valued at $15,208,773. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

TYL opened at $533.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.47. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $549.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

