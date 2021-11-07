Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 43,523 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.85. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 33.04.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

