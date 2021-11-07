Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 18,857 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $2,921,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the second quarter valued at $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Livent by 317.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Livent by 42.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Livent by 200.8% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 32,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.11, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

