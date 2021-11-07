Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.73. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

