Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 27,304 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,304 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 142.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,675 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth $48,192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,446,000 after purchasing an additional 947,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,950.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 891,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 847,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

QFIN opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.59.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QFIN. Citigroup cut their price target on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA cut their price target on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.