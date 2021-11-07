Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,311 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after acquiring an additional 412,008 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,495 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86,506 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 451,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 625,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,693 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.59 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94.

