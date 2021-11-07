Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 12.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.92. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

