Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

